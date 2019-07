FILE – This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter said Thursday, June 13, 2019, it has deleted nearly 4,800 accounts linked to the Iranian government which served to promote state actions without disclosing their political connection. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The social media platform will place disclaimers on tweets from world leaders that violate policy.

In the past – twitter allowed these posts to remain up undisturbed saying they are in the “Public interest.”

The company says posts threatening direct violence or calls for violence can still be removed.

The new rule applies to verified government officials, political candidates, and people under consideration for public office with more than 100-thousand followers.