If a stranger offers you student loan forgiveness, hang up

NerdWallet — Renewed interest in student loan forgiveness from Congress or an executive order has given fraudsters a new hook in the latest iteration of the student loan scam.

Borrowers receive calls and messages urging them to pay a fee or provide private information in exchange for “Biden student loan forgiveness” or “stimulus forgiveness.”

Experts warn that scammers are getting more sophisticated by mixing fact with fiction in order to access student loan accounts and get between borrowers and their servicers.