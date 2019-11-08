Hundreds of vegetables recalled from Safeway, Whole Foods, over listeria concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recall of hundreds of vegetables sold under numerous brands continues to grow.

Mann Packing Company issued the voluntary recall earlier this week over listeria concerns.

In response, Whole Foods announced Thursday, November 7, that it’s pulling multiple products from its stores in the U.S.

That includes supermarkets in Hawaii.

Safeway also says a handful of Hawaii stores were impacted by this recall, and the products were pulled from shelves.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Listeria infection can cause high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea.

It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women and even be fatal in children and the elderly.