HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the horrific school shooting that took place in Uvalde Texas many people are ready to take steps to stop something like this from ever happening again.

On Monday May 23, an 18-year-old reportedly shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Before going to the school, he reportedly shot his grandmother in the head.

In a press conference made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, he announced the shooter posted three Facebook posts outlining his events. Abbott said the shooter posted to Facebook saying he was going to shoot his grandma, another post saying he shot his grandma and a third post saying he was going to a school.

Seeing social media threats that will cause harm to anybody should be reported immediately. You can do that by calling 911 and telling the operator what you read.

Dale Clites is an intelligence analyst with Hawaii State Fusion Center. He said they look at threats and determine the next cause of action.

Clites said reporting a threat on social media doesn’t have to be tricky and they fully investigate all threats to ensure the safety of Hawaii residents and visitors.

“Some folks will look the other way and won’t say anything,” said Clites. “It doesn’t hurt to report anonymous. See something say something that’s a trademark, saying, from New York, but we use it all over the place.”

Social media possess a new obstacle for those cracking down on online threats. Many people are friends with people on Facebook or follow accounts on Instagram with knowing very little about them. However, there are signs to look out for.

For a list of things to be on the lookout in social media friends and followers head to the Department of Homeland Security’s website.

“We highly encourage suspicious activity, reporting,” said Clites. “One thing we say right off the bat, though, is if it looks imminent, like imminent danger call 911 right away and you want to report what you saw.”

Clites said you can report a threat anonymously however they do prefer to have contact information so that investigators can ask more questions.

He said it’s also important to know their division can take social media threats seen across the country. Meaning if you are browsing Facebook and notice someone is making a threat and lives in Texas you can contact their division to report it.

“If someone is reading social media in Hawaii but they notice the suspicious post is coming out of Washington D.C. or coming out of Florida, anyplace else, like in the United States they can report it to this fusion center,” said Clites. “We will look at it and if it deems merit, we will send it to the officials that are in that area, where it came from.”

Clites said if you have a bad feeling reading something on social media and feel someone is making a threat you should report it. You can do that by either calling 911 or emailing their department at hsfc @hawaii.gov.

For more information about the Hawaii State Fusion Center and where you can report a suspicious social media post or threat head to their website.