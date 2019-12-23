Holiday travel forecast

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo, travelers wait in long lines to pass through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport in Denver. Thanksgiving travel is an ordeal under the best of circumstances, and a one-two punch of bad weather threatens to make it even more exhausting. There’s a forecast for heavy snow in Denver, and another storm will crash into the West Coast, possibly fouling flights and making driving treacherous. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

If you’re making a last minute trip today or tomorrow, experts recommend giving yourself extra time.

According to AAA, one hundred and fifteen million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, the highest total in almost twenty years.

Most of them will drive with the worst traffic expected the day after Christmas, December 26.

Nearly seven million travelers are expected to fly, which is a five percent increase from last year, and the most since 2003.

Airline officials recommend getting to the airport at least two hours ahead of your flight.

According to “advance bookings” from AAA, the most popular destination this holiday season is the sunny skies, and warm weather in Orlando, Florida.

Kahului, Maui also made the top ten most popular destinations list.