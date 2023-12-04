(The Hill) — NewsNation previewed on Monday its red, white and blue debate stage for the fourth GOP presidential event, where a smaller group of contenders is set to square off later this week in Alabama.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will take the debate stage on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, hosted by the network. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill.

The debate, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST, will be moderated by NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas, conservative pundit Megyn Kelly and The Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said last week he was “confident” he would make the fourth debate; Christie has met the donor threshold of having 80,000 unique donors, which includes at least 200 in 20 or more states each. But Christie has not yet met the polling threshold requirement, in which candidates must either poll at least 6 percent in two national polls or poll at 6 percent in one national poll and 6 percent in two separate early state polls.

Former President Donald Trump will not be attending the debate — he has skipped the first three — and will, instead, participate in a private fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Trump has a wide lead over his rivals in national and early state polling, but Haley has seen steady momentum after three strong debate performances.

However, the polling has raised questions over whether Haley will be able to ultimately assume the mantle of the Trump alternative in the race and topple him in the primary.