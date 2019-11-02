Here’s a list of November 2019’s video game releases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — November is jam-packed full of long-awaited titles.
The month will also feature the release of Google’s Stadia, a cloud gaming service that allows users to play on their television, Google Pixel phones, and other compatible devices. The service will release on November 19 and won’t be available in Hawaii and Guam.
After the unveiling of “Pokemon Sword and Shield” in February’s Nintendo Direct presentation, fans have been looking forward to the November release date. As the 15th approaches, players have been given a peek into some pokemon that are title exclusive only — such as the Galarian Ponyta, a “shield” exclusive, and a Sirfetch’d, a “sword” exclusive. Fans will have to buy either, or both, versions to have a chance at catching either pokemon.
Here’s the full release schedule below:
- “Blacksad: Under the Ski”n [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 5
- “GRIP: Combat Racing Rollers vs AirBlades Ultimate Edition” [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 5
- “Just Dance 2020” [PS4, XBO, Switch, Wii] – November 5
- “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020″[Switch] – November 5
- “Need For Speed Heat” [Origin Access, EA Access] – November 5
- “Planet Zoo” [PC] – November 5
- “Red Dead Redemption 2” [PC] – November 5
- “Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition” [PC, PS4, XBO] – November 5
- “Death Stranding” [PS4] – November 8 (pre-order Death Stranding)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival [Switch] – November 8
- “Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy” [Switch] – November 8
- “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020” [Switch] – November 8
- “Need For Speed Heat” [PC, PS4, XBO] – November 8
- “New Super Lucky’s Tale” [Switch] – November 8
- “Romancing SaGa 3” [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita] – November 11
- “Truck Driver” [PC] – November 11
- “Doctor Who: The Edge of Time” [PC VR, PSVR] – November 12
- “Golem” [PSVR] – November 12
- “The Legend of Bum-Bo” [PC] – November 12
- “My Friend Pedro” [Switch] – November 12
- “VR Ping Pong Pro” [PC VR, PSVR] – November 12
- “XIII Remake” [PC, PS4, XBO] – November 13
- ‘Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition” [PC] – November 14
- “Bee Simulator” [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 14
- “Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory” [PC] – November 14
- “Sparklite” [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 14
- “Beast Quest” [Switch] – November 15
- “Jumanji: The Video Game” [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – November 15
- “Pokemon Sword and Shield” [Switch] – November 15
- “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” [PC, PS4, XBO] – November 15
- “Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist” [PC, PS4] – November 15
- “Shenmue 3” [PC, PS4] – November 19
- “Children of Morta” [Switch] – November 20
- “Farmer’s Dynasty” [PS4, XBO] – November 21
- “Lumberjack’s Dynasty” [PC] – November 21
- “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” [Switch] – November 21
- “Prison Architect: Psych Ward: Warden’s Edition expansion” [PC] – November 21
- “BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2.0 Expansion Pack” [PC, PS4, Switch] – November 22
- “Civilization 6” [PS4, XBO] – November 22
- “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” [XBO] – November 22
- “Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts” [PC, PS4, XBO] – November 22