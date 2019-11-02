Here’s a list of November 2019’s video game releases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — November is jam-packed full of long-awaited titles.

The month will also feature the release of Google’s Stadia, a cloud gaming service that allows users to play on their television, Google Pixel phones, and other compatible devices. The service will release on November 19 and won’t be available in Hawaii and Guam.

After the unveiling of “Pokemon Sword and Shield” in February’s Nintendo Direct presentation, fans have been looking forward to the November release date. As the 15th approaches, players have been given a peek into some pokemon that are title exclusive only — such as the Galarian Ponyta, a “shield” exclusive, and a Sirfetch’d, a “sword” exclusive. Fans will have to buy either, or both, versions to have a chance at catching either pokemon.

Here’s the full release schedule below: