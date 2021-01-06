Hawaii’s congressional leaders confirm safety amid Capitol demonstrations

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (KHON2) – National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are responding to Capitol Hill as some of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached security perimeters and entered the building as Congress was meeting and expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

One person was reportedly shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition is unknown.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation have provided updates about their safety Wednesday.

US Sen. Hirono took to Twitter to update the public and says she is safe from any danger:

Mahalo for everyone’s concern. I want to let you all know that I’m safe.



I implore the President to tell his supporters to stand down for everyone’s safety and let Congress do our job today. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, newly-elected Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele also updated the public via Twitter and confirms he is safe as well.

Just want to let everyone know that I and my family are safe. We are all away from the U.S Capitol & Congressional Complex. Thank you for all your messages. Thank you also to our law enforcement for keeping my colleagues safe. — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) January 6, 2021

US Sen. Brian Schatz and Hawaii Congressman Ed Case also confirm that they’re safe.

In Honolulu, dozens of demonstrators are lining up outside of the Hawaii State Capitol.

Demonstrators line up outside of Hawaii State Capitol

Shirlene Ostrov, Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Chair of the

Democratic Party of Hawaii, issued this statement today regarding the ongoing situation at the

U.S. Capitol:

“Violence, vandalism, intimidation, and mob rule have no place in our republic. We strongly

denounce today’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, and call upon the protestors to stand down. We

pray for a safe resolution and hope that aloha will prevail.

The Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, and also spells out how the electoral

process is to be carried out. With respect to both of these, the Constitution must be upheld and

respected.

As the people and citizens of Hawaii, we are friends, neighbors, and family. Regardless of

politics or party, there is more that unites us than divides us. We are one country, united under a

common law. While we may have passionate debates and disagreements, violent lawlessness

has no role in our political process.

Many of us on both sides of the aisle may be feeling fear or anger today – it is so much more

important than ever to remember what joins us together and show our aloha for one another.”

