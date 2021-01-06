Hawaii’s congressional leaders confirm safety amid Capitol demonstrations

WASHINGTON (KHON2) – National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are responding to Capitol Hill as some of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached security perimeters and entered the building as Congress was meeting and expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.
One person was reportedly shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition is unknown.
Hawaii’s congressional delegation have provided updates about their safety Wednesday.
US Sen. Hirono took to Twitter to update the public and says she is safe from any danger:
Meanwhile, newly-elected Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele also updated the public via Twitter and confirms he is safe as well.
US Sen. Brian Schatz and Hawaii Congressman Ed Case also confirm that they’re safe.
In Honolulu, dozens of demonstrators are lining up outside of the Hawaii State Capitol.
Shirlene Ostrov, Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Chair of the
Democratic Party of Hawaii, issued this statement today regarding the ongoing situation at the
U.S. Capitol:
“Violence, vandalism, intimidation, and mob rule have no place in our republic. We strongly
denounce today’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, and call upon the protestors to stand down. We
pray for a safe resolution and hope that aloha will prevail.
The Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, and also spells out how the electoral
process is to be carried out. With respect to both of these, the Constitution must be upheld and
respected.
As the people and citizens of Hawaii, we are friends, neighbors, and family. Regardless of
politics or party, there is more that unites us than divides us. We are one country, united under a
common law. While we may have passionate debates and disagreements, violent lawlessness
has no role in our political process.
Many of us on both sides of the aisle may be feeling fear or anger today – it is so much more
important than ever to remember what joins us together and show our aloha for one another.”
