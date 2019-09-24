Hawaii’s congressional delegates respond to impeachment news

Earlier this morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump would begin. Hawaii’s congressmen and congresswomen took to the news and social media to articulate their positions.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who is also seeking the democratic presidential nomination for 2020, went on Fox News yesterday, where she was asked about her stance on impeachment:

“I’ve been consistent in saying that I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when we are already extremely divided,” Gabbard said. “Hyper-partisanship is one of the main things that’s driving our country apart. I think it’s important to defeat Donald Trump, that’s why I’m running for president, but I think it’s the American people who need to make their voices heard in making that decision.”

Senator Mazie Hirono, who has called for an impeachment inquiry in the past, went on CNN to explain what is different about this time:

“I think there’s more concrete evidence. Even if the president didn’t say ‘hey by the way, leader of Ukraine, I’m holding back money, I’ll release it if you investigate Biden.’ You don’t have to have the president actually say that. The president knows that his conversations are monitored. But one should be able to connect the dots, and I think there’s evidence. Not to mention the whistleblower who sent a complaint to his [inspector general].

“It all adds up after a while. The cumulative impact of all the things that this president does to flaunt the law adds up. You get to the point where he’s actually having some kind of a quid pro quo kind of a deal that he’s trying to make with the leader of the Ukraine, that’s beyond the pale.”

.@realDonaldTrump is chipping away at our democracy when he attacks the press and anyone who doesn’t agree with him. We can’t take democracy for granted. We need an impeachment inquiry to begin now. pic.twitter.com/glBhmqvaPI — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 24, 2019

Senator Brian Schatz was less vocal than either Hirono or Gabbard, but still communicated his support of the impeachment inquiry in a simple tweet:

Thank you, Speaker Pelosi. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 24, 2019

Shortly after, he also tweeted: “Exposing corruption is good and won’t backfire. I’ve got more but I don’t want to overwhelm you.”

Representative Ed Case has not yet commented on the impeachment in interviews or social media, however he did Tweet support for the Endangered Species Act.