Hawaii’s Chace Numata receives final honor walk

Chace Numata, a catcher for the Detroit Tigers’ Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, died in an Erie hospital from injuries he sustained in a skateboarding accident, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Pearl City native was 27.

Chace has the ability to continue his legacy by saving lives with the gift of giving his organs to those in need.

To honor Numata’s legacy as an organ donor, staff from UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, as well as the Center for Organ Recovery & Education together with the Numata family gave Chace Numata a final honor walk.