Hawaii inmate dies at Saguaro Correctional Center

ELOY, Arizona (KHON2) — A Hawaii inmate at Saguaro Correctional Center died Thursday morning of unknown causes.

Saguaro medical staff say the 61-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his bed at approximately 10 a.m. Staff on scene reportedly called 9-1-1 while administering life-saving treatment.

Emergency medical responders arrived at 10:15 a.m. and continued performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The inmate was pronounced dead at 10:17 a.m. His cause of death is currently unknown and pending review from the medical examiner.

Saguaro says Elroy Police were notified of the incident and the facility will conduct an internal investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

