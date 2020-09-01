Hawaii businesswoman involved in a National back-channel lobbying scheme

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 45, a businesswoman and local Hawaii resident, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act after it was revealed that she facilitated a high-level unregistered lobbying campaign in efforts to help a foreign national.

In a report put out by the Department of Justice, Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt revealed that Lum Davis had allegedly attempted to influence senior U.S. government officials regarding a pending Department of Justice investigation and the extradition of a foreign national.

“Though Ms. Davis’s efforts were unsuccessful, this case demonstrates how foreign governments seek to advance their agendas in the United States by hiding behind politically influential proxies. Such conduct poses a serious threat to our National security and undermines the integrity of our democracy. Brian C. Rabbitt, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the United States

According to admissions made in connection with her plea, Lum Davis admitted that, between Mar. 2017 and Jan. 2018, she and others — including a prominent official of a National political party with ties to the administration — agreed to lobby the President of the United States, the Attorney General, and other high level officials to drop a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a strategic investment and development company which Department of Justice documents suggest is entirely owned by the government of Malaysia.

Lum Davis went on to disclose that for their efforts, she and others were paid millions of dollars by an alleged architect of the 1MDB scheme. The investigation went on to reveal that the plot included heavy involvement from high level government officials within the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

According to the Department of Justice, Lum Davis and her confederates also tried to arrange meetings with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and other high-level officials during the PRC Minister’s visit to the United States in May 2017.

The group also pushed the White House Chief of Staff for a meeting and golf game between the President of the United States and the Malaysian Prime Minister to allow the Prime Minister to propose resolutions of the 1MDB investigation.

The Department of Justice says Lum Davis was paid at least $3 million for her role in the scheme, which she has agreed to forfeit as part of her plea agreement.

Sentencing for Lum Davis is still to be determined.

Read the full report here.

