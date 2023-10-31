(KRON) — A plane departing SFO for Honolulu turned around Monday night due to a woman going into labor, the airport confirmed to KRON4.

The airport said United Airlines flight #1509 was on its way to Hawaii when the woman began to go into labor and it turned around. It landed safely at SFO, and there is no update on the woman’s condition.

United Airlines sent the following statement about the incident:

“United flight 1509 from San Francisco to Honolulu safely returned to SFO following a medical incident onboard. First responders met the airplane at the gate, and we’re making arrangements for the other passengers to complete their journeys as soon as possible.”