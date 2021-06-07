Kayaker rescued off California after 6 days into 70-day solo expedition to Hawaii

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, kayaker Cyril Derreumaux, in shorts, poses with the Coast Guard helicopter crew that rescued him off the California coast in San Francisco on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A kayaker hoping to paddle solo from California to Hawaii was rescued six days after he set out by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds. Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot (7-meter) kayak, but when he lost his sea anchor he said he knew he had to cut his adventure short. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A kayaker trying to paddle solo from California to Hawaii has been rescued six days after he set off by a Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds.

Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot kayak, but when he lost his anchor he knew he had to cut his adventure short.

After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned for a rescue Saturday night west of Santa Cruz. Derreumaux’s boat remains adrift in the ocean.

He hopes to coordinate a retrieval effort this week when winds die down. He prepared for the journey for three years.