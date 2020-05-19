Have you ‘herd’ the news? Elk arrive at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potter Park Zoo welcomed three new elk to the zoo this spring.



The male elk named Emmett and two females named Sage and Belle are historically significant to the zoo where nearly 500 animals call home.



In 1920, a male elk became one of the first species to find a home at Potter Park Zoo and as they get ready to celebrate the 100th anniversary, the elk are a welcome return to Lansing.



The elk which were acquired from Amber Elk Ranch in Michigan will be available to view when the zoo re-opens.

Elk are the second largest members of the cervid family and primarily live in western North America and northern Asia.



They spend their time in open woodlands, coniferous forests, and open mountainous areas, where they feed on grasses, shrubs, and tree bark.

Elk are known for their many vocalizations, including the bull’s signature “bugling”, which can be heard for miles during fall rut.



Male elk can easily be spotted by their antlers, which can extend 4 feet above their head and weigh up to 40 pounds. These are used both to attract cows and spar with competitive males.



After mating in the fall, a cow will give birth to a single calf in late May or early June.