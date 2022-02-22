Happy Twosday! Why today is once-in-a-lifetime

You can call it “Twosday”: Feb. 22, 2022 — or 2/22/22 — falls on a Tuesday. (Credit: KLAS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the greatest palindromes arrived on Tuesday, a date so rare that the National Weather Service (NWS) says won’t happen again for another 400 years.

This “Twosday” is written out numerically as 2/22/22 — it’s both a palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it reads the same left to right, right to left and even upside down!

The date is the same no matter where you are in the world, regardless if your country uses the day-month-year or year-month-day format.

According to NWS, the next time this happens is in the year 2422.

Last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was Nov. 11, 2011, written as 11/11/11.

Every date this week is also a palindrome: 2/20/22, 2/21/22, 2/22/22, 2/23/22, 2/24/22, 2/25/22, 2/26/22, 2/27/22 and 2/28/22.