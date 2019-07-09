H. Ross Perot, a self-made Texas billionaire and former presidential candidate, has died at 89

H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire has died at the age of 89.

The former presidential candidate, passed away on Tuesday, July 9th.

Perot rose from depression-era poverty, to become one of the nation’s richest men.

He is the founder of computer services giant, “Electronic Data Systems.”

In 1992, Perot entered the presidential campaign as an independent, challenging President George H. W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton,

He took nearly 19 percent of the vote, the biggest percentage for a third-party hopeful in 80 years.