Gunman identified in Collierville Kroger shooting; victims now up to 15

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The alleged shooter at the Collierville Kroger has been identified as 29-year-old UK Thang.

The number of victims shot in the Collierville Kroger shooting is now up to 15, Police Chief Dale Lane said Friday. They are stable, Lane said.

Thursday night, police executed a search warrant at 885 Federal Ridge Road in Collierville, which Lane said was the suspect’s residence. Evidence taken from that residence is being processed, and one person was questioned.

Lane said the identity of the suspected shooter is known and would be revealed soon, but that person would not be named in the Friday morning press conference. He was a third-party vendor working at the Kroger, Lane said.

Lane said the shooter took his own life as law enforcement was pulling up to the scene.

There is one confirmed death in the shooting. Police confirmed her name was Olivia King. She is one of the 15 victims, Lane said.

Ten of the victims were employees of Kroger, and five were customers, Lane said.

“My heart’s broken for the victims here,” he said.

Lane also confirmed that a vehicle searched in the Kroger parking lot, believed to belong to the shooter, had tags from Davidson County, Tennessee. Lane would not comment on any possible Nashville-area connection.

Collierville Fire Department Chief Buddy Billings said the department had purchased ballistic gear three years ago and began training for a situation like this. He credited that training and equipment with saving lives.

“People will reflect back and say ‘Where were you when the Kroger shooting happened?'” Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said.