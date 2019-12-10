Gun in deadly Navy station attack bought legally in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal authorities say the gun used in Friday’s shooting that killed three sailors and injured eight other people at a Pensacola naval air station was legally purchased in July from a licensed gun dealer. A spokeswoman for the FBI says the 9mm Glock pistol was legally purchased by the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani. The 21-year-old Saudi aviation student was killed after opening fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. The FBI says Alshamrani qualified for an exception to laws prohibiting foreign nationals from having a gun because he had a valid Florida hunting license. Authorities say he may have also qualified under other exceptions.

