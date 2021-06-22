Group rallies outside California courthouse for missing mother with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a show of support for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete on Tuesday, June 22.

A group gathered outside of a California courthouse on Tuesday morning ahead of a hearing on a temporary gun violance restraiing order issued against Millete’s husband, Larry Millete.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Larry is accused of possessing an illegal assault weapon and unregistered firearms. He argued he needs the guns to protect his family after receiving threatening messages following his wife’s disappearance.

“Obviously, nobody vanishes without a trace, and she’s got three babies at home that love her and need her. And it’s, that’s just nor right. We want to show support wherever we can for the family, and the family couldn’t be here today so we took their place.” Manita Gordon-Hurt, supporter

Maya Millete went missing on Jan. 7 from the home she shared with her husband and three children.

She graduated from Radford High School in Hawaii. Her husband has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.