Ground beef recalled for possible E. Coli contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ordered the recall of about 42,922 pounds of ground beef, which may contain E. Coli.

The recalled meat was produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey under various labels. It was produced on June 1 and distributed nationwide. The products have the establishment number is 46841.

It was during a Food Safety and Inspection Service testing when the problem was discovered. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Here’s a list of the following recalled products:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA classified it as a ‘Class I’ recall, meaning that it is ‘a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.’

