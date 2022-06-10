(AP) — It’s been nearly 40 years since “Grease 2” made its highly anticipated film debut.

The film followed the mega-hit music “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The sequel featured newcomers Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer as two Rydell High School students from different backgrounds who fall in love.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Caulfield reminisced about his first film role and whether he felt daunted by having to follow the original film which had such a loyal fan following.

“It didn’t occur to me at the time that, you know, I’d have to be as good as John Travolta. And anyway, Michelle was playing the John Travolta part,” said Caulfield with a laugh.

Caulfield said he had fond memories of shooting with Pfeiffer but hasn’t seen her much since the film came out.

“I was just so thrilled to be in this fantasy American high school with all these really fun actors around me and probably the most beautiful 20-year-old in Hollywood at the time. So, it wasn’t very painful,” he joked.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

In honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a limited-edition SteelBook which will be available June 7 and includes a digital copy of the film.