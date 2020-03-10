Grand Princess passengers quarantined

Some passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are finally on the move, now being bussed to Travis Air Force Base as they begin the new phase of quarantine. The ship was in Oakland today, the same one that Hawaii’s first coronavirus patient went on before going home and testing positive. Every passenger will be screened and treated or quarantined at different military bases.

Once the passengers are off, which should take a couple days, the 1000 or so crewmembers will then take the ship back to sea, but what happens after that remains unclear.