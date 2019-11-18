Google’s newest innovation won’t be available in Hawaii at launch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Google will be making a shift in the video business with the upcoming November release of the Google Stadia (STAY-DEE-AH).

For 21 years, the giant has been paving technological advancements — such as Google Translate, search, and even directions and traffic. Now, they’re aiming at the $135 billion video game market.

Similar to streaming music and videos, the Stadia is the company’s cloud-based video game streaming platform. The Stadia is expected is to launch in 14 counties on November 19.

The Stadia’s selling points are portability and the supposed fast gaming experience at high-definition without the need for a heavy gaming console.

Gamers would be able to play games on their television, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and smartphones (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL).

Google also placed an emphasis on no game downloads, meaning that once you purchase a game, you can play it right away in up to 4K and 60 frames per second quality depending on your internet speed.

The Stadia (complete with the Chromecast Ultra and the controller) is priced at $129.

But the launch for the Stadia won’t reach everyone. According to Google, Hawaii and Guam won’t be able to get the Stadia at launch. But Alaska and Puerto Rico will.

For a full list of the titles that will be available, click here.