Gold cube reportedly worth $11.7M goes to Central Park

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HOGA CAPITAL AG – The ‘Castello CUBE’, consisting of 24-carat, 999.9 pure gold (weighing 410 lbs) was unveiled at Central Park on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in New York. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/newsaktuell. HANDOUT IMAGE – please refer to special instructions. (Sandra Mika/HoGA Capital AG/news aktuell via AP Images)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Instead of a snowman, an artist brought a knee-high cube of gold to Central Park on Wednesday.

The 410-pound Castello CUBE had its own security detail. Artist Niclas Castello made it out of 24-carat gold. The cube, which took more than 4,500 hours of work to create, is reportedly worth $11.7 million.

Castello hyped-up New Yorkers and tourists alike before the presentation with a truck displaying the cube’s coordinates. It also served as a promotion for the Castello Coin, an NFT set to launch later in February.

Check out some photos of the golden cube below:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 02: Artist Niclas Castello unveils his new piece “The Castello CUBE”, an artwork made of pure 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold in Central Park on February 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“As a physical brand ambassador, the artwork will constitute a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world,” the team behind the cube said in a press release.