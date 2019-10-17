Girl allegedly fired after “exposing” Panera Bread’s mac and cheese dish in viral video

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video is going viral after it shows how mac and cheese is prepped and made at popular food chain Panera Bread.

The video was uploaded on social media platform TikTok, which shows a Panera Bread employee taking out a frozen packet of mac and cheese, defrosting and steaming it in hot water, before placing its contents into a bowl. She even captioned the video with, “exposing Panera.”

Apparently, this is how Panera Bread prepares the mac and cheese. (via TikTok) pic.twitter.com/jUv47TYBhm — UberFacts (@UberFacts) October 11, 2019

The employee then shows herself at the end holding a thumbs up.

Many people online were shocked at the reveal.

“Seeing this puts an end to me going to Panera. I barely did anyhow, but now that I know everything is packaged I’m done,” one person commented on Twitter.

But others were not.

“You mean they don’t have a dedicated mac and cheese crafter at every location? Blasphemy,” another said.

Tiktok user, Brianna Ramirez, tweeted that she was allegedly fired after posting the video. The company found out after her local news station aired a story on the viral clip.

But there are no hard feelings as Ramierz defended Panera Bread on the decision.