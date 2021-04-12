Get paid to eat hot dogs, watch baseball, travel the nation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hot dog lovers and baseball fans have the opportunity to score their dream job this summer. Bonus-Finder posted a contest for an official MLB Food Tester job.

The job requirements consist of traveling across the nation, eating unlimited hot dogs at baseball stadiums and writing a review of the experience on their website. The winner will receive a $500 paycheck with a food and travel budget.

To enter the contest, log onto the Bonus-Finder website. The winner will be selected on May 5.