Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Georgia high school seniors have been expelled and will reportedly not graduate after posting a racist video on social media.

Two seniors at Carrollton High School posted the video on TikTok, where it quickly went viral and spread across other social media platforms. The video shows the two students using the n-word and saying derogatory things about African Americans.

The students, one boy and one girl, can be seen in a bathroom mimicking a cooking show using labeled cups of water.

“First, we have ‘black’,” the girl can be heard saying, as the boy pours a cup of water in the sink. “Next, we have ‘don’t have a dad’.”

The two then pour cups of water labeled “Eat watermelon and fried chicken”, “Rob people”, and “Go to jail” into the sink, and skip pouring a cup labeled “Make good choices.”

The students were quickly identified, and Carrollton City School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus issued a statement Thursday night.

“Please know this video is being addressed immediately and any student involved in the production of this video will face serious consequences,” Albertus said.

On Friday, the school system released another statement, announcing the expulsion of the students.

“Two Carrollton High School students who were featured in a racially offensive TikTok video that spread across social media platforms last night are no longer students in the Carrollton City School District,” Albertus said in the statement, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the “unacceptable” behavior.

Some questioned if school officials could punish the students if the video was filmed outside of school hours, but CHS Principal David Brooks said not being at school does not alleviate the students’ responsibility to uphold a high standard of behavior.

“It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt this incident has caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation – even the world,” Brooks said.

Officials said in the statement that the school system takes pride in its diverse student population and considers it a strength.

“This incident does not reflect the culture of Carrollton City Schools,” Albertus said. “We are very proud of our diversity and so is our entire community. We don’t need to lose sight of this important attribute because of the actions of a few.”

A school district spokesperson confirmed to news outlets that the students will not be graduating as planned at the end of the spring semester.