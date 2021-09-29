MOAB CITY, Utah (NewsNation Now) — Blogger Gabby Petito, who vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van, is now at the center of a nationwide investigation.

Investigators say Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the couple was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE.” The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park.

Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is now a person of interest in the case, refused to talk with authorities and is now missing.

Here is a timeline of what we know in the disappearance and subsequent search for Gabby Petito:

July 2: Petito, Laundrie leave for road trip

Petito and Laundrie leave New York for a cross-country road trip to national parks out west in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

The couple documents their travels on both their personal Instagrams and a travel account under the name “Nomadic Statik.”

Utah authorities receive a 911 call reporting an alleged domestic violence incident between two people believed to be Laundrie and Petito.

You can listen to the 911 call below. This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The man told the Grand County Sheriff’s Office that he saw a man slap a woman while walking through the town and proceeded to hit her before the two got in their van and drove off.

“We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl,” he said. “They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off.”

Later in the day, Moab City Police in Utah respond to reports of an alleged physical interaction between Petito and Laundrie. Hourlong body camera footage from the investigation shows officers responding to the 911 call with Petito crying “uncontrollably,” saying the pair had been having “little arguments” that day. Authorities said Laundrie told officers the couple had been traveling for four to five months, which “created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.”

You can view the full bodycam footage below:

Petito and Laundrie reportedly separated for the night, with Petito keeping the van and Laundrie getting lodging assistance from police. In the report, Laundrie is listed as the victim, but Chief Bret Edge said there was not enough evidence to move forward with any charges.

Aug. 21: Petito’s father last speaks with her

Joseph Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, Facetimes with his daughter for the last time. He said he helped her order food in Salt Lake City.

“No red flags that popped out,” Joseph Petito said in a Zoom interview to NewsNation affiliate WFLA. “I’m trying to wrap my brain – Monday morning quarterback it, you know what I mean – still nothing is popping in my head.”

Aug. 25: Petito’s mother last speaks with her

Gabby Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, says she last spoke with her daughter on Aug. 25. She said the couple was near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she last spoke with her.

Aug. 27: Petito’s mom receives odd text

Petito’s mother said she received an “odd” text on Aug. 27 that read, “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” according to a police warrant. “Stan” refers to Petito’s grandfather, but her mother, Nicole Schmidt, told police that Gabby never referred to him by his first name.

Sept. 1: LAUNDRIE RETURNS TO FLORIDA WITH THE VAN

Florida authorities say Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida with Petito’s van.

Sept. 11: pETITO IS REPORTED MISSING

Family members report Petito missing to Suffolk County Police in New York. Later that day, North Port Police in Florida confirm they recovered the van at Laundrie’s parents’ home. Police say the couple also lived there.

Sept. 15: Laundrie named person of interest

Florida authorities say Laundrie is now a person of interest in the case after Petito disappeared during their cross-country road trip together. While Laundrie was identified as a person of interest, police said he “has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.”

Sept. 16: Petito’s family pens letter to Laundrie family, potential case connection

Attorneys for Petito’s family read a letter on behalf of the family, pleading with Laundrie’s family to help the investigation.

“If you or your family have any decency left please tell us where Gabby is located,” the letter said. “Please tell us if we’re even looking in the right place.”

That same day, Brian Laundrie’s sister became the first family member to speak on Petito’s disappearance.

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a clip. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Gabby Petito, 22, has been missing for weeks, her family says, after taking a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk County Police Department)

Authorities in Utah also said they are “not ruling anything out” in a potential connection between Petito and Laundrie, who were in Moab a day before a newlywed couple were last seen. The alleged domestic dispute between Laundrie and Petito happened outside Moab on Aug. 13. The next day, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were seen for the last time at a bar in Moab. Days later, Schulte and Turner were found dead at a campsite near Moab.

The search for Petito was still underway.

Sept. 17: Petito disappearance not related to double murder, Laundrie reported missing

Authorities announce they determined that the disappearance of Petito and the double homicide of Schulte and Turner were not related.

A family lawyer said that Laundrie was missing. Police searched the Carlton Reserve for Laundrie after it was reported he’d been seen there. Laundrie was reported missing after his family said they last saw him Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap heading into Carlton Reserve.

FBI Denver confirmed a body found in Wyoming is believed to be Petito.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. The body fit the description of Petito and was found in Teton Park.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and further forensic identification was needed, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.

Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around some camping sites located on the park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of a law enforcement search efforts.

FBI Tampa confirmed that they were executing a court-authorized search warrant at Laundrie’s residence, where he lived with his parents and Petito. No further details were provided. Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the home and agents entering with evidence boxes.

Earlier in the day, authorities said they have no plans to conduct a “major search” of the Florida reserve where Laundrie was last believed to seen. Police said they are still searching for Laundrie.

The Teton County coroner and FBI confirmed the body found Sept. 19 was Petito. The coroner ruled the death a homicide but the cause of death is pending final results.

A Petito family spokesperson said they would make a statement “when Gabby is home.”

FBI agents continued to search for Laundrie in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Florida authorities continued to search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve. They called in dive teams, though police say it was not in response to a tip. Police are also using drones and helicopters to survey the area.

Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in New York confirmed there would be a memorial for Petito held Sunday, Sept. 26.

The FBI announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Laundrie. They said he was wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 Laundrie used a debit card and a pin to access two bank accounts.

You can read the full indictment below:

A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. It does not say who the card belonged to.

Authorities continued to search for Laundrie in the Florida reserve where he reportedly was last seen.

Sept. 24: Search for Laundrie continues, Petito’s funeral set

The search for Laundrie continued into its sixth day at the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

Petito’s father confirmed on Twitter that services for Petito would be held in Long Island on Sunday, Sept. 26. NewsNation reporter Brian Entin reported the visitation would be public.

Duane Chapman – better known by the name of his TV show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – visited the Laundrie’s home.

The reality TV personality pulled up to the North Port home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie around 4:30 p.m. and knocked on the front door. No one answered.

When asked why he was there, Chapman told a NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, “come on, you know,” and implored the public to share tips by calling 833-TELL-DOG.

Lines of mourners paid their respects to Petito during a public memorial service on Long Island.

“I want you to take a look at these pictures and I want you to be inspired by them. If there’s a trip you want to take, take it. Now. Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now,” Petito’s father, Joseph Petito said. “Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I’m asking you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

Her stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said Petito helped him realize that you can always make money, but you can’t make up for lost time.

“Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children. This is not how this is supposed to work, but it is an unfortunate reality,” he said. “Gabby loved life and lived her life every single day … She is an example for all of us to live by. To enjoy every moment in this beautiful world, as she did. To love and give love to all like she did.”

In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations that will go toward a foundation they plan to set up in Petito’s name. Donations can be made online here.

A handful of protesters gathered outside Laundrie’s Florida home, sounding airhorns and yelling “Justice for Gabby!” as the manhunt for him continued. Those in the group yelled, “Where is she?” and, “Tell us what happened to Gabby!” specifically addressing Laundrie’s parents.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, sent this text message to NewsNationNow.com later that evening:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.” STEVEN BERTOLINO

Petito’s family spoke out publicly for the first time since the Youtuber’s body was discovered.

“She is with us,” her stepfather Jim Schmidt said during a press conference, also attended by her mother, father and stepmother. “The signs are there, you just have to look for them.”

The four family members displayed matching tattoos they had gotten the night before, stating “Let It Be,” as designed by Petito, “in the way she had it written on her arm.”

“I hope people are inspired by her,” Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said. “It means a lot to me that she has touched so many lives already.”

The search for Laundrie is still underway.

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They are sure not going to help us find Brian. For Brian — we are asking you to turn yourself in,” Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said at the press conference.

NewsNation affiliates WFLA, KTXL and the Associated Press contributed to this report.