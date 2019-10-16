Fortnite gamers united again in Fortnite: Chapter 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a virtual black hole literally sucked up the game, leaving it unplayable worldwide for two days, Fortnite has made its come back with a new map and new features.

And fans are excited.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 IS HERE! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/KdJ7XRmiMC — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2019

Prior to the release of chapter two, Fortnite went viral on Twitter when the season ended, kicking players out of the game altogether worldwide.

The game-ending event on Sunday, October 13, had over 6 million eyes, causing streaming-site Twitch to crash temporarily.

This sparked confusion in the gaming community, with rumors and debates on a new season or a new version of the game. But some believed that the game was no longer playable.

Instead of dropping another season to the list with a new battle pass, and in-game events and cosmetic items, Fortnite Chapter 2 packed more features — specifically, a new world to explore.

Drop into a New World 🌎



Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.



Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

The new battle pass for this chapter and season is priced at the usual $10 with 100 of the usual tiers for gamers to power through for the season.

As usual, players will have to gain experience and level up tiers through missions and gameplay. This time, players can now gain experience points by helping their teammate complete a mission.

The battle pass will also allow players to earn 1,500 V-bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. That’s more than what it costs to purchase next season’s battle pass. Previously, players could only earn back the amount of what the pass was worth, so with more in-game currency to earn the pass has more value.

Epic Games, the developers of the battle royale video game, has yet to release the updated notes on the new chapter.