HONOLULU (KHON2) — The retail chain that filled millions of closets is making some changes.

Forever 21 is closing 200 stores, but executives say that the brand isn’t going away.

The closings make up about a fourth of the company’s stores as comes just weeks after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy.

By scaling down, company executives say that it should have a better chance of emerging from chapter eleven.

So far, the company hasn’t specified which stores are closing.