Ford has issued a recall for more than one-million Explorers.

The company says the SUV's from model years 2011 through 2017 may have suspension problems. ​​​​​​​

Ford says one customer reported hitting a curb due to the issue but the carmaker isn't aware of any related injuries. ​​​​​​​

It will spend around $180 million to fix the problem at no cost to owners.