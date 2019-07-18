Ford petitions for a new pickup truck emoji

There are passenger car emojis, SUV emojis, motorcycle emojis and even race car emojis, but there is no pick-up truck.



Ford Motor Company is hoping to change that.



Ford announced Wednesday it has petitioned for the first-ever pickup emoji.

The automaker said it came up with this blue truck design after months of top-secret development and testing.

Ford actually submitted its proposal to the Unicode Consortium in 2018.



The company hopes the design could be included in the next emoji update planned for early 2020.

If it is approved, the design will be customized for all mobile platforms.