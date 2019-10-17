For the first time ever, a plant has taken a selfie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The world’s first selfie taken by a plant has hit the internet.

The honor goes to a maidenhair fern named “Pete” at the London Zoo.

Not only does Pete takes his own selfies, but he also powers the camera.

According to the zoo, plants naturally deposit bio-matter as they grow. It then feeds bacteria in the soil and creates energy that can be harnessed by fuel cells.

That’s the power Pete is harnessing to take his selfies.

Zoo officials say he’s producing enough power to take a new selfie every 20 seconds.