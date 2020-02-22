Flu deaths in children reach record highs

New numbers show flu deaths per children are reaching record highs. 13 Kids in the U.S. died from the flu in the last week alone. It brings the total number so far this season to 105, the highest since 2009. The CDC estimates at least 29 million flu cases in the U.S, 280,000 of which required hospitalization, and 16,000 fatalities in this season alone.
- Off-leash dog park opens at Mother Waldron Neighborhood Park
- Maui man charged with arson and terroristic threats
- Ramping up virus quarantine may stretch islands’ capacity
- Tourism officials discuss economic impact of coronavirus in Hawaii