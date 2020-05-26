Flowers placed at Heritage Port to remember the fallen on Memorial Day like no other

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even under unusual circumstances, the city of Wheeling is still finding ways to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. American Legion Post 1 held a special ceremony remembering the fallen.

It’s a day to thank those who secured the freedoms we have, and while the public could not be there, flowers were still laid in the water at Heritage Port in a ceremony that will go down in history.​​

Dozens of bystanders stood behind caution tape as American Legion veterans hosted an intimate ceremony.​ The guest speaker was a decorated Vietnam veteran, and though he gave a short speech, it spoke to the power found in this day.​ As we go through day-to-day life, even during a pandemic, the veteran remembers the names of 49 who died in battle.​

I carry in my car, everyday, a list of the people who were KIA on that day. ​I carry it because I always want to remember that they sacrificed their life for me and for everybody here. That’s what they did. They’re the true heroes of this world that we know today. They are my heroes. They will always be my heroes. And that’s why today I treasure their names above my sun-visor in my car. Steve Habursky, guest Memorial Day Service Speaker

Please always remember that freedom is not free. Thank you. Vernon Anderson, State of West Virginia VFW Commander

To close, flowers were placed in the river at Heritage Port, a symbol that the spirit of servitude and sacrifice lives on in the freedom of you and I. ​And today, we hold in our hearts a little tighter the Gold Star families.​

