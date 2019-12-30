Finishing touches added as Times Square prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration

Final preparations are underway to ring-in 2020 in New York City, Times Square.

192 sparkling new Waterford crystal triangles were installed on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball.

This year’s theme is the “Gift of Goodwill.” The new “Gift of Goodwill” design utilizes three pineapple cuts signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill.

The Waterford crystal New Year’s Eve ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 ft. in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that vary in size.

An estimated one million people will watch the the ball drop from the streets of times square, and one billion people will watch throughout the world.