Fiancé is ‘prime suspect’ in Meriden woman’s disappearance, officials say

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Meriden are searching for a mother of two who has been missing since last week.

On Monday, officers asked for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason, who recently moved to Connecticut from Hawaii with her two children. When she didn’t show up to work on Saturday, people got worried.

Perrie’s sister, who lives in Georgia, checked her sister’s phone records out of concern. She saw two 911 calls Saturday night. Dispatch verified that contact was made, but they couldn’t hear anything on the phone. When they tried calling back, the phone was picked up but they didn’t hear anything.

Police told News 8 that Mason’s fiancé, 38-year-old Jason Watson, was arrested Tuesday night for strangulation, assault and unlawful restraint from a domestic incident involving Mason that took place last Thursday.

Jason Watson (Meriden Police)

During a court appearance Wednesday, officials said Watson was the prime suspect in Mason’s disappearance. However, he has not been officially charged.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond on those domestic charges.

State police major crimes have been collecting evidence and searching his West Main Street home for hours.

Perrie Mason (Meriden police)

Mason is described as a light-skinned African American woman, who is 4′ 11″, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mason is from Hawaii and moved to Meriden just last year. She spoke to her sister in Georgia on Friday. The sister said they usually speak multiple times a day.

She told Nexstar’s sister station in Hawaii that they also have a kind of “in case of emergency” system where they share each other’s passwords. That let the sister go into Mason’s phone records and discover that she made two calls to 911 around 7:00 Saturday night. She spoke to our colleagues in Hawaii on a video chat:

“And they both lasted for less than a minute. I called the police station, they verified that contact was made, however, they couldn’t hear anything on the phone. They tried calling her back, the phone was picked up and once again they didn’t hear anything.”

So she contacted police here in Connecticut, and she flew here herself to take care of her sister’s two children. She said police sent a forensic team to Mason’s apartment, and they went through the whole place, even the garbage, looking for clues about what happened to Perrie Mason.

Those with any information are asked to contact Detective Femia at (203) 630-6219.

Watson is due back in court on September 12.

