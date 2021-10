HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire in Pahoa that was apparently left unattended, causing a single-story building to collapse and the death of three pet geese on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and was located at a residential building on the Kaimu Chain of Craters Road near mile marker 24.