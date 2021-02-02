FBI agent killed, multiple wounded in South Florida shooting: reports

SUNRISE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — An FBI agent was killed and multiple others were wounded following a Tuesday morning shooting in a Florida neighborhood, the Miami Herald reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida, according to video from NewsNation affiliate WFLA.

The agents were serving a search warrant in a child exploitation case, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the house, the Herald reported.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

Another large group of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to the AP.

The extent of the injuries remain unknown, and any additional details weren’t immediately available.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.