Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Father receives diploma from 3-year-old son in adorable front yard graduation ceremony

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Lakeview resident Sean Cosgrove wasn’t able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, so his family helped him graduate in his front yard.

Cosgrove recently earned his MBA from the Lindner College of Business at the University of Cincinnati. But the graduation ceremony and plans to travel to Cosgrove’s native Cincinnati to celebrate were canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Undeterred, Kassie Cosgrove decided to throw her husband a graduation ceremony in the couple’s front yard.

With the help of family and neighbors, Kassie Cosgrove quickly assembled balloons, cake, a borrowed cap and gown, and celebratory cigars. Everything was ready to go when the unsuspecting graduate arrived home from a round of golf.

Three-year-old Nolan Cosgrove assisted in the ceremony, handing his dad the diploma as a neighbor played “Pomp and Circumstance” nearby.

Sean Cosgrove’s mother was watching on FaceTime as the short ceremony unfolded, joining in on the chorus of applause as the graduate took a bow.

After two years of study, Sean Cosgrove got to celebrate his achievement, but not in the way he was anticipating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Few showers
Few showers 40% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories