Fans unite at L.A. Lakers first game back at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will face-off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, January 31.

It’s the team’s first game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, whose death sent shockwaves worldwide.

Thousands of people keep coming to Staples Center to pay their respects.

The Lakers plan to pay tribute to in Friday’s game.

From writing heartfelt messages to writing on canvas boards to bringing Lakers memorabilia outside the house that Kobe built — the tragedy has united the city.

One fan said, “I just wanted to pay respects and come to his house and say thank you.”

It’s a somber moment for fans who are without their superstar.

Bryant was killed Sunday, January 26, when the helicopter he and eight others were in crashed in Calabasas, leaving no survivors. Since then there’s been an outpouring of grief and support for all the victims, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Tuesday’s Lakers game against the Clippers was postponed out of respect for the grieving players.

On January 31, the Lakers will take the court for the first time since the tragedy.

“It’s in dire circumstances that we’re here for this, but we’re blessed to honor Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the seven passengers who died that day,” said another fan.

The sold-out event will begin at 7:00 p.m. where the Lakers will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The tributes continue to pour in and a public memorial is still in the works.