Family 'thankful' worker stuck in elevator is OK

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 53-year-old woman was trapped for three days in the elevator of the Manhattan townhouse owned by billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens.



She was rescued Monday after authorities responded to a 911 call from the home near Central Park. Firefighters freed the housekeeping employee after forcing entry into the elevator.



The Stephens' family issued a statement, calling Marites Fortaliza "a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years."



They said they were "relieved and thankful that Fortaliza was doing well" at a New York hospital, where she arrived suffering from dehydration.



The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation.



Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Stephens Inc., an investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.



