Family dog joins boy in timeout

They say true friends stick around. That could apply to man’s best friend, too — at least this pup in Ohio who chose to tough it out in “time out” along with his 3-year-old owner Peyton.

Peyton’s mom Jillian says her son was sent to the corner for fighting with his sister, but their dog Dash (no relation to KHON2 anchor Howard Dashefsky) just couldn’t let him carry out the sentence alone and decided to join him. Jillian shared a photo online, and it quickly went viral. She says peyton calls Dash his best friend, and Dash proved it that day.