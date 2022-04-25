OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died over the weekend after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart.

According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday reporting that two children had been injured at Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township, Indiana.

When deputies arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy suffering from traumatic injuries.

The siblings were riding in a golf cart with their parents when strong winds toppled what police described as a dead tree, which fell and hit them. The tree also damaged a nearby vehicle, police said.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their parents were not hurt.