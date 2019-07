It’s a recall you may want to be aware of.

The Food and Drug Administration says the products may not be sterile.

“Altaire Pharmaceutical Inc.” issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products.

Including treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops all manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

Similar products under the Walgreens brand are also recalled.

If you’ve used these products, you should contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals.