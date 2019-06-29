Experts say that this spot in your car has the most germs

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ever wondered what spot in your car has the most germs?

It turns out to be the driver’s side floor mat.

Experts measured the volume of bacteria, yeast, and mold to come to that conclusion.

A report in Real simple says it’s a good idea to keep the mat clean, especially since you might drop something, like the car keys, onto it.

Experts suggest removing all floor mats periodically and shaking them out.

Then sprinkle them with baking soda.

Let the baking soda sit for half an hour before vacuuming it up.