(KRON) – Angus Cloud, the actor best known for his role in the HBO series “Euphoria,” has been found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, according to multiple reports.

In a statement sent to TMZ, the first outlet to report the death, Cloud’s family confirmed his passing:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Variety also reported the actor’s death, citing his family. Cloud starred as Fezco on 16 episodes of the HBO show in addition to appearances in “North Hollywood,” “The Perfect Women” and music videos with Becky G and Juice WRLD.

Cloud was born in Oakland according to his IMDB page. Reports offered no indication as to how Cloud died.

He was 25 years old.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.

