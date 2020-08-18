Endangered baby giraffe makes public debut at the Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KHON2) –An endangered baby giraffe recently made its public debut at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.

The baby male calf was born on June 28, to his mother Zuri and father Enzi.

He first bonded with his mother behind the scenes, but now the giraffe has been exploring smaller yards and sections of the feeding area.

Zuri and her calf are now ready to have full access to the feeding yard located in the heart of africa savanna.

This little calf does not have a name yet, but he is so special because he’s part of an endangered subspecies of giraffe called Masai.

Another Masai giraffe was born two years ago but didn’t survive past birth, which is why this calf is even more special.

