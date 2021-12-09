‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police

CHICAGO — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

He was acquitted on one count.

The verdict came after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake an attack on him near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. Smollett repeatedly denied the claims. The brothers said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Smollett called the brothers “liars” and said their account was “100% false. He testified over two days about being the victim of what he said was a hate crime, telling the jury ”there was no hoax.”

This is a developing story.

From earlier today:

4:20 p.m. — A verdict is in, per a spokesperson for the chief judge.

1:30 p.m. — After six hours, deliberations continue

Jurors in the criminal trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett continued deliberating Thursday afternoon, more than six hours after Cook County Judge James Linn instructed them to begin.

Linn repeatedly told the 12 men and women that he would not put a time limit on the deliberations, and there was little sign of Linn or any of the attorneys involved in the case throughout Thursday morning and the early afternoon.

10 a.m. — Deliberations resume

There was no sign of Cook County Judge James Linn or any of the attorneys Thursday morning, though a sheriff’s deputy told reporters that jurors in the Jussie Smollett trial resumed deliberations at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.